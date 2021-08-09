Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.74. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,841 shares of company stock worth $10,161,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $78,572,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $91,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 295.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 285,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

