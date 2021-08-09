Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.92. Cabot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 270,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,127. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

