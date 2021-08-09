Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.92. Cabot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 270,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,127. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.
About Cabot
Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.
