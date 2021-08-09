Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. 8,034,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,703. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

