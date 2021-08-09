Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.36 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004038 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $58.31 million and approximately $27.36 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.00806716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

