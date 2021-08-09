$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 802,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,413. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.25. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

