GNY (GNY) Trading Up 24% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. GNY has a market cap of $86.94 million and approximately $141,208.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

