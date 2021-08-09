BitSend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. BitSend has a market cap of $115,660.76 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSend has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00381506 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.12 or 0.01119343 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,544,312 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

