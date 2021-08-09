PAYCENT (PYN) Price Up 0% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $106,680.18 and approximately $62.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.00806716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039576 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

