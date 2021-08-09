Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $115.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $461.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.51 million to $476.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.91 million, with estimates ranging from $463.67 million to $549.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.51. 914,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,521. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

