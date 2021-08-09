Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.97. 1,525,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.85. Danaher has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

