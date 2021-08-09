Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $21.98 or 0.00047537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $114.66 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00145884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,062.17 or 0.99609855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.17 or 0.00770215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

