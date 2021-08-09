Peony Trading 56.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Peony has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $140,599.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062749 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 539% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,800,052 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.