Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $378,445.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00006008 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $48.81 million and approximately $378,445.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00811792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00039679 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

