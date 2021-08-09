$69.67 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $69.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 813.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $169.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 953,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.