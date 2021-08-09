$69.67 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $69.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 813.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $169.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 953,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.