ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $531.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 226,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

