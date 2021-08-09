DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Up 42.7% Over Last 7 Days

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and $4.60 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00810990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00105365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039847 BTC.

DSLA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,559,154 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

