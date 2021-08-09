AMEPAY (AME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $317,999.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $317,999.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00138039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.37 or 0.99949707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00771087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

