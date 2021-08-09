Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post sales of $323.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $48.67. 45,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,772. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

