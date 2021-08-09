Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.11 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.16. 1,314,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

