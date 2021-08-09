Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.78

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 1775399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
