Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.78

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 1775399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 807,529 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 650.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.