Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

ENR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 847,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 3,819.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 144.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 591,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 119.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

