CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

