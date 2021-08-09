CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “
NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85.
In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
