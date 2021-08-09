TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $765,388.13

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $765,388.13 and $6.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.00817964 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.