i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

IIIV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.51. 69,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,754. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $981.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

