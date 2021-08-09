DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,085. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

