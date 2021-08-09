DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,085. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.10.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
