Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $50.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 169,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73. Avient has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

