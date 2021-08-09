Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $70.46

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.58.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 329,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 134.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 269,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.26. 1,208,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,105. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

