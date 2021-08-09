Symbol (XYM) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Symbol has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $735.58 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,920,424,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463,825,690 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars.

