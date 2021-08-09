RChain Price Reaches $0.14 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $85.62 million and $213,711.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,715,341 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

