Huobi BTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $46,408.50 or 1.00420932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $17.78 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

