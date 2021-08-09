ModiHost (AIM) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $164,936.13 and approximately $29,259.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.