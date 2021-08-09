Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.48). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,956. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

