GAMB One Day Volume Reaches $120,485.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and $120,485.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

