$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 864,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.