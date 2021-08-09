Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.50

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 35545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

