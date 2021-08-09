Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.57

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 21875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

