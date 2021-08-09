Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.10

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €20.10 ($23.65) and last traded at €19.60 ($23.06), with a volume of 302157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €20.34 ($23.93).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.39.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

