Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $9.63

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. 501,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,611. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $992.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.02, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

