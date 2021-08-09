Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $20.41

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.75. 5,870,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,028. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

