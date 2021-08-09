Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $20.41

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KIM stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.75. 5,870,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,028. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
