Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 1,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 367,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,875. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

