Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 556 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

MEDP traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.33. 110,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,288. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.75.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 61.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.