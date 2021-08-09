Robert V. Vitale Purchases 10,300 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 777,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,328. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,265,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $10,001,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $287,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

