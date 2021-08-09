Chiliz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $887.03 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $887.03 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.00812845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039666 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,627 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

