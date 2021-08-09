Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 1,456 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $814.99. 421,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $877.32.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

