Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David J. Mauro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.01. 154,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,229. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

