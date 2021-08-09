Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Sells $1,475,400.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,083. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4,263,800.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.