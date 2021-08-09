ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $7,259,740.50 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $61.34. 18,569,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 262.61, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

