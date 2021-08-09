Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.70. Dana posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. 1,117,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

