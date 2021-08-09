Karen G. Narwold Sells 10,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.38. 1,422,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $232.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.29.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

