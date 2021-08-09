Zacks: Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

BHR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 447,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.